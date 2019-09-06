Vicky Kaushal Breaks Silence on His Relationship Status and Being Called 'Nation's Heart-throb'

Vicky Kaushal has without a doubt, proved that he is one of the finest actors in India. The National Award-winning actor also advantages from his insanely good looks which also makes him a fan-favourite. The Raazi actor, who has reportedly broken up with actor Harleen Sethi, opened up about the current status of his relationship.

In a recent chat with Mid-day, he was asked if he was a single man. To this, the actor simply said, "I am." This squashes all the rumours of him being connected to Katrina Kaif, which was also rubbished by his close friend Neha Dhupia. Vicky Kaushal's declaration of his singlehood has made millions of girls in India, happy.

The actor further went on to talk about how he was surprised by the fact that he was the nation's hearth-throb. "The heartthrob element also takes me by surprise a bit. I think it is a very pleasant feeling. It's got a lot to do with the characters I've played, and that they've resonated. It's not like I'm the handsomest man ever. There are much sexier men, with better physique and charisma. The difference is that my work has resonated with the audience, so there's relatability with this guy, on-screen — that's the edge. Tomorrow there'll be another one, whose works will resonate, and he'll become the heartthrob. I'm not the first or last such. It is part and parcel," he said.

The actor recently wrapped up his upcoming film, Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship. He took to Instagram to announce the wrap of the "special film."

Take a look below:

Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship will also feature Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Bhanu Pratap, the horror film is slated to release on November 15, 2019.

