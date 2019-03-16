English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vicky Kaushal Breaks Up With Rumoured Girlfriend Harleen Sethi?
Even though neither of them ever admitted to dating each other, Vicky Kaushal had said that he was happily in a relationship.
Image: Twitter
A lot of hearts were broken when Vicky Kaushal somewhat admitted in a couple of interviews that he was dating Harleen Sethi. Even on Koffee With Karan, he had confessed he wasn't single, although he did not mention Harleen. Despite never saying it out loud in so many words, he always maintained that he was happily in a relationship. Harleen chose to remain mum about the topic, but did put up an Instagram post hinting at it.
On this particular post, Vicky had dropped a comment saying "Team". Also, on Neha Dhupia‘s podcast, the actor even dedicated Diljit Dosanjh's song Do You Know to Harleen, which kind of confirmed his feelings for her.
Even though they spoke very little of each other in public, they always supported each other professionally. While Harleen was present at Uri: The Surgical Strike's success party, Vicky shared Harleen’s web show Broken But Beautiful's poster, asking fans to go watch it.
But it seems that all that mutual show of love and support has come to an end. The pair has reportedly decided to part ways. Harleen has unfollowed Vicky on Instagram and has been liking a lot of heartbreak quotes. Although there is no confirmation yet, the social media behaviour is sign that all is not well between them.
On the work front, Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Udham Singh, Karan Johar's Takht and there are reports that he may replace Shah Rukh Khan in astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic Saare Jahan Se Achcha.
