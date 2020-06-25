MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Vicky Kaushal Celebrates 4 Years of Raman Raghav 2.0 with Bare Body Pic

Vicky Kaushal Celebrates 4 Years of Raman Raghav 2.0 with Bare Body Pic

Vicky kaushal took to social media to share a throwback picture from his 2016 thriller 'Raman Raghav 2.0', directed by Anurag Kashyap and also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sobhita Dhulipala.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: June 25, 2020, 3:06 PM IST
Actor Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to celebrate 4 years of his noir crime drama film Raman Raghav 2.0 with a throwback picture. The film was based on a real-life serial killer of the same name who struck in Mumbai between 1965-68. He had killed at least 41 people in the suburbs of the city.

The film, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the titular character features a cat-and-mouse chase between the serial killer and Vicky, who plays a drug addict cop. The film was directed by Anurag Kashyap.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a bare-body shot from the film, and made fun of how lean he was in it. “Taar bijli se patle hamare piya (My beloved is thinner than electricity wire,)” he wrote. Take a look below:

Sobhita Dhulipala, who also made her Bollywood debut with Ramna Raghav 2.0, also celebrated the movie's four year anniversary with an Instagram post. She shared a collage featuring Nawazuddin, Vicky and hersel, the lead characters of the film. "Firsts are special #RamanRaghav2.0 #Debut #ImmortalInMemory (sic)," she wrote.

