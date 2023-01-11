Vicky Kaushal Celebrates 4 Years Of Uri The Surgical Strike, Katrina Kaif is All Hearts

Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam’s Uri: The Surgical Strike clocked 4 years of its release today. Sharing a throwback photo from the film sets, the actor expressed his gratitude for the film. He wrote, “Forever grateful for all the JOSH!!! #4yearsofURI 🇮🇳❤️”

Many fans and well-wishers took to the comments section and showered love for the actor. One of them wrote, “Best movie ever❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥”. “What a movie it was…watched it like 15 -20 times already.👏👏👏,” another comment read. In fact, Vicky’s wife Katrina also dropped in a couple of hearts in the comment section. The film proved to a breakthrough for Vicky Kaushal’s filmography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The actor also received his first National Film Award for the film in 2019. However, he earlier revealed that he had almost rejected the opportunity when he first read the script because he didn’t connect with the film. He shared with a news portal, “Uri was something I was gonna skip. In the middle of shooting Raazi, I read the film, maybe I was tired, I went to work next day not feeling connected to it."

He then shared it was his dad who convinced him to pick up the film. “My dad found the script & read it. He told me it will be the biggest mistake if I didn’t do it. I asked for more time. Read the script again. And got really excited to do it”.

Vicky married Katrina Kaif in 2021. The actor tied the sacred knot with her at an intimate wedding ceremony. Time and again, they are seen cheering and celebrating each other’s professional endeavours.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the critically acclaimed Sardar Udham. He will next be seen in Sam Bahadur. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, he will be seen playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He also wrapped shooting for Laxman Utekar’s untitled next with Sara Ali Khan.

