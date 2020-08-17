Vicky Kaushal Celebrates 9 Million Instagram Followers with Another Veena Recital Video

Actor Vicky Kaushal now has a fan following of nine million on Instagram. Vicky took to Instagram Stories to express his excitement over his growing social media family.

He wrote, "Parivaar badh raha hai (the family is growing)... 9M."

Vicky, who is touted as one of the moist promising actors in Bollywood, recently shared a video of himself playing the song 'Ae watan' from the 2018 film 'Raazi' on a veena, in celebration of Independence Day.

To mark the milestone on Instagram, he shared another video of himself attempting Raag Yaman on the veena. "Another one from the lot... an attempt at Raag Yaman. Miss these sessions. #SaraswatiVeena #9M," he posted.

The National Award-winning star was last seen in Bhanu Pratap Singh's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham Singh, where he plays the titular revolutionary.