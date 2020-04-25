Vicky Kaushal Celebrates Homecoming Of COVID-19 Warrior Along With Neighbours

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently joined his fellow residents who gathered at the complex’s entrance to welcome a COVID-19 warrior. The Raazi actor shared a video on his Instagram to share the glimpses from the moment.

“Like a ray of sunshine on a gloomy day, our little warrior comes back Home! #WelcomeBackChamp,” he captioned the video.

The news comes days later after it was reported that the star’s Oberoi Springs building complex has been sealed temporarily after a resident was found to be coronavirus positive. The residential complex is also home to other stars, including Chitrangada Singh, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa.

Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao's Housing Complex Sealed as 11-yr-old Tests Positive for Covid-19: Report



As per a report in SpotboyE, the patient resides in the C-wing of the housing complex. She is the 11-year-old daughter of a doctor.

After the case was highlighted, the BMC partially sealed the A and B wings and sanitized the entire complex. The residents were asked to take all the precautionary measures and stay in quarantine for a few days.

The film stars residing in the C-wing includes Arjan Bajwa, Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse, Chahat Khanna and Prabhu Deva. Speaking to SpotboyE, Bajwa said, “We are avoiding to go even till the lift. The rest of the wings- A and B- have also gone under strict quarantine”.

Vicky is sharing messages of love and hopes to his Insta family through social media. The Sanju star also did a monetary contribution towards the PM-CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Follow @News18Movies for more