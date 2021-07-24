Vicky Kaushal Celebrates Six Years of Masaan: Forever Grateful

Handsome hunk Vicky Kaushal’s debut movie Masaan completed six years today. Actors Richa Chadda, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra were also a part of the film. On this special occasion, the actor shared some pictures on his Instagram handle. The first photo seems to be from the sets of the film in which Vicky is facing towards the sky with his eyes closed wearing his characters outfit. The back ground of the picture which is an unclear sky and grey waters is looking very pretty. The second picture is a group photo of Vicky with some other team members.

He captioned the picture, “24th July 2015. #forevergrateful."

The actor’s fans and well-wishers filled the comment section of the post with appreciation for the movie and Vicky and have also congratulated him. He also posted a video from a car soon after these pictures, in which he is enjoying the song called ‘Tu Kisi Rail Si’ from his movie Masaan. It ends with Vicky blowing a kiss to the viewers.

He captioned the video, “From me to you, for all the love you have given… far more than I ever dreamed of, probably more than I deserve. Thank You very much for these beautiful 6 years! Aap hain toh main hu, aapka pyaar nahi toh main kuch bhi nahi."

On the work front, Vicky will be next seen in Aditya Dhar’s film The Immortal Ashwatthama. He also has Sardar Udham Singh and Mr Lele in the pipeline.

