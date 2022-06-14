Vicky Kaushal Channels SRK To Recreate Epic Main Hoon Na Moment With Farah Khan; Gauri Reacts

Vicky Kaushal has proved he’s a massive Shah Rukh Khan fan with his latest video featuring Farah Khan. The actor and the director-choreographer decided to recreate an epic Main Hoon Na moment with the cast and crew of Anand Tiwari’s upcoming film. Vicky and Farah are currently in Croatia with Tripti Dimri, filming for the upcoming project.

In the video shared via Instagram Reels, Farah Khan and Vicky Kaushal were seen dancing to the hit song Tumse Milke Dil Ka. While Farah doubled up as Amrita Rao from the song while Vicky channelled Shah Rukh Khan and the rest of the crew were part of his Qawali squad. Farah shared the video and wrote, “When the whole crew dances u know its bn a great shoot! Thank uuuu #croatia @vickykaushal09 u were lovely ♥️ @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @tripti_dimri.”

The hilarious recreation not only brought back memories of the film but also received a reaction from Gauri Khan. The interior designer, who is also Shah Rukh’s wife, was among the many stars who liked the video. On the other hand, Karan Johar expressed he was mighty impressed with the recreation with a message in the comments section.

“This is epic 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏,” Karan said. Ayushmann Khurrana commented, “Outstanding. Amrit @bindraamritpal was the best,” referring to writer-producer Amritpal Singh Bindra. “Love itttt!” Maheep Kapoor wrote.

For the unversed, Farah made her directorial debut with Main Hoon Na. The 2004 film starred SRK in the lead. The film also featured Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Amrita Rao and Suniel Shetty. The film was a massive hit. The songs of the film continue to be popular.

Meanwhile, Farah, Vicky and Tripti are busy shooting a song in Croatia. Pictures from the shoot leaked online, showing a few moments from the romantic song. Farah and Vicky are bonding as well, with the choreographer and actor teasing Vicky’s wife, actress Katrina Kaif as well.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.