Vicky Kaushal Clicked Outside Katrina Kaif's House in Bandra Amid VicKat Wedding Rumours, See Pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif might be tight-lipped till their D Day but everything from the daily updates to the pictures clicked by paparazzi hint at the fact that they are indeed tying the knot. Earlier in the day, the actress and her sister Isabelle Kaif were clicked outside the former’s house in Bandra and later stylist Anaita Shroff was also seen visiting the actress at her house.

Now, the groom himself is clicked by the paparazzi in front of the bride’s house. An earlier report in Pinkvilla had stated that Vicky and Katrina will legally formalise their rumoured wedding either on December 2nd or on December 3rd.

The pictures show Vicky Kaushal in a car, entering Katrina’s house. He is seen wearing a casual tee and has covered his face with a mask. He was also seen waving at the camera. Take a look at the pictures.

From the venue to trousseau and guests, every detail about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s rumoured wedding is out already. Sources say guests attending the much-hyped wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan on December 9 shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential, sources said on Wednesday.

As per an IANS report, the Sawai Madhopur district administration is fully alert regarding Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s marriage. Collector Rajendra Kishan took a meeting of representatives of Hotel Management and Event Company in Collectorate Auditorium on Friday. The festivities are scheduled to be held from December 7 to December 10, in which the arrival of 120 guests has been officially informed to the administration.

According to Vicky Kaushal’s neighbour, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, the wedding is indeed happening. In an interview with a TV channel, ABP News, when asked if wedding preps were on at full swing at Vicky’s residence or not, Krushna Abhishek said, “Haan shaadi ki tyaariyaan chal rahi hai unki lekin bahut andar andar chal rahi hai. Abhi tak bahar nahi ayi hai (Yes, their wedding preps are on in full swing but everything is being done very secretly)." He then goes on to say how Vicky and Katrina look good together and are wonderful human beings.

