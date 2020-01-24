Vicky Kaushal Displays His Love for Blue in This Instagram Post, Deepika Padukone Calls Him Cheeseball
Don't ask us why, we're still scratching our heads trying to figure out the connection between Vicky Kaushal's photo and Deepika's comment.
Ranveer Singh wackiness seems to be rubbing off on Deepika Padukone with every passing day. The actress displayed her wackiness with a strange comment she posted on Vicky Kaushal's recent Instagram post. We're still trying to figure out the connection between the two.
Vicky, in a very sombre mood, posted a picture of himself wearing a blue sweater and loose colour block pants. He posted, "Agar mian rang hota toh shayad neela hota (If I was a colour I would have been blue)."
We understand Vicky's display of love for the colour, but what we do not get is the first comment on the post. Deepika wrote "cheeseball!!!" in the comment within a few minutes of the picture being uploaded.
The actress is probably implying that Vicky is looking as delicious as a cheeseball in the photo. We do join her in gushing over the Uri actor, but cheeseball is not exactly the sentiment this photo evokes, frankly. Unless she is referring to blue cheese.
Actor Anand Tiwari too couldn't stop himself from gushing over Vicky, commenting, "Uff kitna sundar."
Vicky is not new to fellow industry members complimenting him for his photos on Instagram. You don't need to scroll down too far to spot a comment from Vikrant Massey on a recent photo, where he said, "Angaar bhai angaar."
Last week, Vicky was celebrating the success of Uri: The Surgical Strike, the biggest hit of his career so far. Sharing stills from the film, he wrote, "From each one of us to each one of you... we thank you for everything you have given to our Film. Team URI is forever grateful. #1yearofURI"
