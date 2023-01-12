Vicky Kaushal Drops Dashing Selfie as He Reaches 'City No 10' for Sam Bahadur, Take a Look

Vicky Kaushal was phenomenal in Shoojit Sircar’s biographical historical drama Sardar Udham. Based on the life of Udham Singh, a freedom fighter from Punjab who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer in London to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre in Amritsar, the film garnered him praise from critics and audiences alike. Now the actor is gearing up for Meghana Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur in which he would be essaying Sam Manekshaw, Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, and the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of field marshal. The film had already gone on the floors in August last year and has been shot across nine cities. Now Vicky Kaushal’s latest post has revealed that he has landed in the 10th city.

On Thursday, the Govinda Naam Mera actor took to his Instagram handle to share a selfie as he looked outside the window while travelling in a plane. Sporting a dark green sweatshirt paired with suave stubble, black sunglasses and black cap, the sun-kissed picture of Vicky informed the fans through a caption that he indeed has touched down in the 10th city for his next schedule.

He wrote, “Touchdown city no.10… Time to meet Sam again! Sam Bahadur."

As soon as Vicky shared the picture on his timeline, fans swarmed the comment section with compliments. One of them wrote, “Blockbuster loadinggggg #SamBahadur!" Another one commented, “Damn(with fire and heart eyes emoji)". A fan wrote, “Mann…me literally missing your beard already!" Someone else said, “Blockbuster!with heart emojis)" Another one commented, “Have an incredible time Vicky. We can’t wait to meet Sam!!"

Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the Meghana Gulzar’s magnum opus would boast a star cast of Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh(as Indra Gandhi), Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick(as Lord Mountbatten), Richard Bhakti Klein(as Ambassador Keating), Saqib Ayub(Captain Attiqur Rahman) and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela(as Subedar Gurbaksh Singh). The film is slated to release in March 2023.

