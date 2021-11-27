Vicky Kaushal Drops Pic from 'Fav Place on Earth' But Fans Just Want to Know About Wedding With Katrina Kaif

While Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continue to officially maintain silence over their rumoured December wedding, their fans are simply too excited. And, a quick glance at the comment section of Vicky and Katrina’s recent social media posts will prove this.

On Saturday, Vicky dropped a photo of him flashing a sunny smile from his “favourite place on the Earth" on Instagram but fans just wanted know about his rumoured wedding with Katrina Kaif. A Katrina fan wrote, “Can you just announce your wedding, jiju?" Another one commented, “That smile when you know Katrina Kaif is going to be your wife."

According to reports, Vicky and Katrina had a Roka ceremony at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s residence during Diwali and will first have a court marriage in Mumbai before an elaborate wedding in Rajasthan.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are reportedly all set to tie the knot on December 9 and the entire grand wedding celebration will be held over 7th, 8th and 9th December. It’s being reported that the Vicky-Katrina wedding will be held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and approximately 200 guests are expected to attend the functions.

Since the couple wants to avoid any media coverage of the event, insiders say that there will be a no-mobile phones policy for guests who will be arriving at the wedding venue.

The speculation about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s impending wedding went into overdrive after the duo was spotted at celebrity manager Reshma Shetty’s office together on Diwali. Their Roka ceremony was reportedly an intimate affair with only close family members by the couple’s side. Katrina’s mother, Suzanne Turquoette, her sister, Isabelle Kaif and Vicky’s parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, and brother Sunny Kaushal were present at the ceremony.

