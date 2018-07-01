GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Vicky Kaushal Emerging To Be A Bonafide Movie Star: Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar is happy with Vicky Kaushal finding success with "Raazi" and "Sanju", and says he is turning out to be a "bonafide movie star".

IANS

Updated:July 1, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vicky Kaushal Emerging To Be A Bonafide Movie Star: Karan Johar
Image: A file photo of Vicky Kaushal
Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar is happy with Vicky Kaushal finding success with Raazi and Sanju, and says he is turning out to be a bonafide movie star.

"Vicky Kaushal is emerging to be such a bonafide movie star. There is nothing this talented actor can't do," Karan tweeted on Friday.

The filmmaker also lauded his performance in Sanju - which released on Friday.

"He plays the sympathetic friend with such emotional depth! He made me cry with him....superb. What a year he is having," added Karan.

On Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju, Karan posted: "Encompassing such a tumultuous and roller-coaster life in this duration...and still holding onto the emotional energy and non-stop humour is a mammoth achievement! Please hail the number 1 Mainstream film of our times -- Sanju."





In the film, Ranbir Kapoor is seen as Sanjay Dutt. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.

"Ranbir Kapoor is just such a brilliant and gifted actor. What an outstanding portrayal! Never allowing mimicry to get the better of him or letting even a single note go into a zone of caricature. He holds this narrative like a legend."

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery