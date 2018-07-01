English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Vicky Kaushal Emerging To Be A Bonafide Movie Star: Karan Johar
Filmmaker Karan Johar is happy with Vicky Kaushal finding success with "Raazi" and "Sanju", and says he is turning out to be a "bonafide movie star".
Image: A file photo of Vicky Kaushal
Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar is happy with Vicky Kaushal finding success with Raazi and Sanju, and says he is turning out to be a bonafide movie star.
"Vicky Kaushal is emerging to be such a bonafide movie star. There is nothing this talented actor can't do," Karan tweeted on Friday.
The filmmaker also lauded his performance in Sanju - which released on Friday.
"He plays the sympathetic friend with such emotional depth! He made me cry with him....superb. What a year he is having," added Karan.
On Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju, Karan posted: "Encompassing such a tumultuous and roller-coaster life in this duration...and still holding onto the emotional energy and non-stop humour is a mammoth achievement! Please hail the number 1 Mainstream film of our times -- Sanju."
In the film, Ranbir Kapoor is seen as Sanjay Dutt. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.
"Ranbir Kapoor is just such a brilliant and gifted actor. What an outstanding portrayal! Never allowing mimicry to get the better of him or letting even a single note go into a zone of caricature. He holds this narrative like a legend."
Also Watch
"Vicky Kaushal is emerging to be such a bonafide movie star. There is nothing this talented actor can't do," Karan tweeted on Friday.
The filmmaker also lauded his performance in Sanju - which released on Friday.
"He plays the sympathetic friend with such emotional depth! He made me cry with him....superb. What a year he is having," added Karan.
On Rajkumar Hirani's film Sanju, Karan posted: "Encompassing such a tumultuous and roller-coaster life in this duration...and still holding onto the emotional energy and non-stop humour is a mammoth achievement! Please hail the number 1 Mainstream film of our times -- Sanju."
VICKY KAUSHAL is emerging to be such a bonafide movie star!!! There is nothing this talented actor can’t do!!! He plays the sympathetic friend with such emotional depth!! He made me cry with him....superb!!!! @vickykaushal09 and what a year he is having!!!!! #sanju— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 29, 2018
In the film, Ranbir Kapoor is seen as Sanjay Dutt. It also stars Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza and Jim Sarbh.
"Ranbir Kapoor is just such a brilliant and gifted actor. What an outstanding portrayal! Never allowing mimicry to get the better of him or letting even a single note go into a zone of caricature. He holds this narrative like a legend."
Also Watch
-
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
-
Saturday 30 June , 2018
Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Movie Review Sanju: Raju Hirani Delivers A Ranbir Kapoor Masterpiece
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Prefer Content Over Box Office Collections
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Masand's Verdict on Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Sanju
Monday 25 June , 2018 IIFA Awards 2018: Stars Dazzle in 19th Edition in Bangkok
Saturday 30 June , 2018 Watch: Lust Stories Directors' Roundtable With Rajeev Masand
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Memon: India Must Place a Premium on Playing XI Slots
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings
- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra Shoot a Special Song for Student of the Year 2
- Fewer Toilets, Insensitive Staff and Unsafe Transport: Are Schools Failing Our Girls?
- German Mathematician Gottfried Wilhelm Leibniz Honoured in Google Doodle on His 372nd Birth Anniversary