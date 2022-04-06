Vicky Kaushal Enjoys Chachu's Day Out With Niece, Fan Feels He'll Be An 'Amazing Dad One Day'

Vicky Kaushal was busy fulfilling Chachu duties on Wednesday with his darling niece Misha. The actor took to Instagram and revealed that his niece had paid him a visit which was followed by a trip to the beach. Vicky took to Instagram to share three happy pictures with his niece. In the first, the Uri star was delighted to be reunited with Misha and was instantly showered with hugs.

In the second, the uncle-niece duo was seen playing on the beach while the sun was setting behind them. The third picture featured Vicky and Misha waving a plane goodbye as it zoomed past them in the sky. Sharing the pictures, Vicky wrote, “Chachu’s day with Mishu!"

Fans were delighted to see the pictures. Many fans called him the ‘best chachu’ while a few were already foreseeing the kind of uncle he would be. “You’ll be an amazing dad one day InshaAllah!" a fan wrote. “Aap kab papa banoge jiju (When will you become a father?)," asked another. “Adorable ❤️❤️…waiting for urs…mini kat or mini vickku," a third fan wrote. A few also asked where is ‘Chachi’ Katrina Kaif.

While Katrina was seen MIA on Vicky and Misha’s day out, the actress was recently seen at the airport with Vicky Kaushal as they returned from their trip to the Maldives. The couple had taken a few days off from their schedule to spend time on the exotic island. Vicky had shared a few glimpses of their stay and view on Instagram.

On the work front, Katrina and Vicky have a number of movies in the pipeline. While Katrina has Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Jee Le Zara with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, Vicky has Sam Bahadur, Govinda Naam Mera, and The Immortal Ashwatthama. He is also rumoured to be a part of Shah Rukh and Rajkumar Hirani.

