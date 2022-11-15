Vicky Kaushal Fans Get Excited As He Posts A Glimpse Of Govinda Naam Mera Promotions; See Pic

Vicky Kaushal is all set to kick start the promotions of his upcoming film, Govinda Naam Mera. How do we know? Well, the actor has shared a cryptic post on Instagram today. And, fans didn’t take much time to decode it. From the photograph to the music, there is so much to love about his latest post. The snap captured just a glimpse of Vicky Kaushal’s face and his white sunglasses. “On your mark. Get set. Go,” he captioned. The actor picked Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan’s peppy track Kisi Disco Mein Jaye for the background score. Well, it fits in perfectly.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Apart from showering love on his picture, many mentioned how the buzz around his film, Govinda Naam Mera is high. “Already too much excitement," an Instagram user wrote. “Buzz is high," another commented. “Govinda is coming guys," a third said.

Govinda Naam Mera also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. The film is slated to release this year, on December 16.

Later in the day, Vicky Kaushal’s fans dropped video of Vicky as he visited the sets of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 for the promotions of the film.

All decked up and ready to roll 🕺⚡️🔥 #VickyKaushal on the sets of #JhalakDikhhlaJaa10 pic.twitter.com/41fRqiyDzn— A (@scrappinthrough) November 15, 2022

Previously, Vicky Kaushal had introduced his character from the film, Govinda Waghmare, with a hilarious Instagram post. He wrote, “Tevar hai jhakaas, dance hai first class, par life? Life hai ekdum chaos."

Not to miss Govinda Waghmare’s “better half" aka Bhumi Pednekar and his “girlfriend” aka Kiara Advani.

Earlier, the film was slated to release in theatres. However, as per the latest reports, makers have taken the OTT route. Written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, Govinda Mera Naam is co-produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Director Shashank Khaitan is also one of the producers of the film.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently wrapped up a schedule for his project, Sam Bahadur. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the actor will be playing the role of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film. On the other hand, Kiara Advani has Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

As for Bhumi Pednekar, she has one too many projects in her kitty. The list includes Lady Killer with Arjun Kapoor, Bheed with Rajkummar Rao, and Afwaah with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

