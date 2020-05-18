Vicky Kaushal Felt Like a King for Not Doing Dishes for a Day, Says Quarantine Birthday Worth the Hype

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who turned 32 on Saturday has shared a note expressing his gratitude towards friends and fans who wished him in various ways.

In the heartfelt post, the Masaan actor said, “This birthday is the one, I’ll always remember. Home made cakes, virtual parties with friends across continents... never knew not doing dishes and dusting for a day could make me feel like a king”.

Thanking all his friends and colleagues for pouring in wishes, he continued, “Met no one, but connected with so many Every call every message, every poem, all the posts, the sketches, the artwork and what not... it all really made me feel special. All thanks to you, the big family that I’m blessed to be a part of. Man! Quarantine birthday is so worth the hype. Thank Youl Love and Prayers”.





Vicky’s note has received lots of hearts and comments on the social media platform. One of the comments came from actor Hrithik Roshan, who wrote, “Happy belated birthday Vicky! Have a super year”.

Manmarziyaan writer Kanika Dhillon also extended her wishes to the talented actor. “Happy happy birthday!!! May u feel like king all the year round not just quarantine,” read the comment.

Vicky will be next seen in Sardar Udham Singh and Takht.

