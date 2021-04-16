Vicky Kaushal Flashes Million Dollar Smile in New Pic As He Tests Covid Negative

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Friday evening confirmed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. Vicky posted a picture on Instagram flashing a broad grin. He sports a beard and is dressed in a teal T-shirt. It seems he is standing at his balcony for the snapshot. “Negative!" the actor wrote, with a hug emoji. He also penned a thank you note to fans on his Instagram Story.

“Tested negative today. Thank You for your lovely wishes and messages. My prayers for all who are recovering. Stay safe," the “Uri" actor wrote. Kaushal had announced his coronavirus diagnosis on April 5, writing that he tested positive “inspite of all care and precautions."

He was shooting for Dharma Productions’ movie “Mr Lele" in the city, along with actor Bhumi Pednekar, who also tested positive for COVID-19. The film’s shooting was subsequently halted. Vicky’s next project is “Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary. He will also be seen in the films “The Immortal Ashwatthama" and “Takht", and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.

On Thursday, Mumbai, reported 8,217 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 5,53,159.

