Vicky Kaushal Flaunts His Beard in New Video; Fans Tease 'Katrina Kaif, Are You Fine Cause We Aren't'

Vicky Kaushal did not waste time fulfilling his wife Katrina Kaif’s wish. A few weeks ago, Katrina teased Vicky with Hrithik Roshan’s beard, hinting that he should also grow his beard like the War actor. On Saturday, Vicky was seen flaunting his perfectly groomed beard in a video for a male grooming brand.

In the video, Vicky was seen wearing a crisp suit with a rose on the lapel. He hid his face with a hat at first, drawing all the attention to the beard. By the end of the video, the actor gave fans a good look at his face. The video featured the message, ‘officially a beardo,’ along with the caption, “This is just the beginning.”

The video left fans weak in their knees. Several social media users joked that Vicky had to bow down to Katrina’s wishes. “He took @katrinakaif advice quit seriously,” a fan noted. “Power of wife status,” joked another. “Oh my god. 😂❤️😍 Anything for wifey,” a third fan wrote. A fan also wanted to know if Katrina was okay after seeing his look. “@katrinakaif are you fine coz we aren’t,” a fan wrote.

For the unversed, Katrina had previously taken to her Instagram Stories and teased Vicky. Katrina was mighty impressed with Hrithik Roshan’s bearded look and wanted hubby Vicky to grow one like him. The Namaste London actress shared a reel from Hrithik’s Instagram feed in her stories on Thursday. Lauding her Bang Bang co-star’s bearded look, she wrote, “Loving this Beardo vibe,” along with tagging Hrithik and Vicky.

Vicky’s response to his wife’s request and his ROFL response has left fans asking for more. Vicky reshared her story, tagged the brand Hrithik was promoting, and wrote “We need to talk”.

Shortly after, the Sardar Udham actor revealed he kissed his beard goodbye for what appears to be a look for his upcoming movie. The actor was spotted out and about in Mumbai a few days ago sporting a clean-shaven look. The appearance brought back memories of his movie Masaan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.