Vicky Kaushal Flaunts His Biceps in New Picture, Fans Say 'Josh is High, Sir'

Vicky Kaushal's latest picture has taken the internet by storm. The actor, who has been working hard on his physique during the lockdown, has shared a new photo from his gym diaries. In the image, the actor can be seen flaunting his biceps after an intense workout session.

Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, "I know that we can do better... I know we better as one... I know that we could do better... Without evil on our tongue!" Reacting to the photo, Rajkummar Rao commented: "Rock solid brother" while Angad Bedi wrote: "Doulla paave roulla," which translates to "biceps cause noise." Vicky's fans also flooded the comments section with his popular dialogue "How's the josh?" from the film Uri: The Surgical Strike, with many writing, "Josh is High, sir."

Check out more pictures from his gym diaries:

Vicky was last seen in Karan Johar's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. His upcoming films include Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic.