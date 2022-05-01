Vicky Kaushal Flaunts His Brightest Smile as He Poses With Co-Star Tripti Dimri: Can't Wait for Madness to Resume

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal will be seen sharing the screen with Tripti Dimri and Ammy Virk in Bandish Bandits fame Anand Tiwari’s next. The three actors, along with the director posed for a photo which was shared by the Bulbbul actress on her Instagram Story section. Sharing the photo, in which the four of them can be seen flaunting their brightest smiles, Vicky wrote, “Can’t wait for the madness to resume soon!"

Take a look at it:

Recently, Vicky wrapped a schedule of his upcoming film but did not mention any details about it. However, it seems like it was Tiwari’s next as Ammy Virk was seen commenting on it as well. He had shared a photo where he can be seen striking the victory sign as he sits in his car with his eyes closed. The Sardar Udham actor can be seen wearing a hoodie which he paired with denim.

Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote, “Wrapped a schedule working with some of the loveliest people… Thodi khushi, thodi thakaan aur bohot saara satisfaction. Mazze!!!" Vicky’s co-star Ammy Virk dropped a lovely comment on his photo. He wrote, “Ok ji" and accompanied it with a heart emoji.

Take a look at the photo:

Vicky was signed by Karan Johar’s production house last year for a romantic comedy film opposite Tripti Dimri, which will be directed by Tiwari. Ammy Virk has joined the cast as well.

Apart from this, Vicky Kaushal has a number of movies in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera where he will be sharing the screen with Kiata Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Next, he will be seen in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar’s untitled next. The latter will see him with Sara Ali Khan.

Apart from these, the Uri actor will also be seen in Sam Bahadur which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.