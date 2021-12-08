Vicky Kaushal Gently Touches Katrina Kaif's Face in Viral Video from Holi Party; Watch

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are tying the knot after dating for almost two years. While the couple has kept mum about their relationship, the wedding festivities — starting with sangeet and mehendi followed by the marriage ceremony — have begun at Six Senses fort in Rajasthan.

As the couple is all set to get hitched tomorrow, a throwback video of Vicky and Katrina is going viral on social media. The video happens to be from a Holi party in 2020. In this throwback video, we can see Vicky gently brushing Katrina’s hair off her colour-smeared face.

According to sources, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal celebrated the mehendi ceremony with both sides of the family on Tuesday evening. “Vicky has a big, loving and warm Punjabi family on his side and his chacha, chachi (paternal uncle and aunt), mama and mami (maternal uncle and aunt) are all looking forward to officially welcoming Katrina into the family. The wedding preparations have been in full swing on his side for quite some time now. It’s going to be a joyous occasion for both sides with both their friends and family getting together to celebrate the couple’s special day,” a source told news agency PTI.

“While it’s going to be a private, intimate affair, the celebrations are still going to be grand and they have spared no expense to ensure that they make their special day a memorable one,” the sources said.

The families of the two stars landed in Jaipur on Monday night and headed straight to the wedding venue in a convoy of more than 15 cars. The distance between Jaipur and the hotel is approximately 120 km.

Close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s long-time collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of “Dhoom 3” and “Thugs of Hindostan” fame, actor-couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi arrived for the wedding festivities Tuesday morning.

Kaushal’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal’s rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh also arrived. The luxurious property, a Fort converted into a hotel, is guarded by private security personnel and bouncers. Elaborate security arrangements are in place in and around the hotel.

The big fat wedding of B-town has naturally sparked interest in media, with various stories being speculated about the three-day elaborative festivities, such as Sufi theme for sangeet, no camera policy, guests required to sign an NDA or the couple selling their wedding photo rights for huge amounts.

