Vicky Kaushal Gets Clicked Arriving at Katrina Kaif's Residence in Mumbai; See Pics

Rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif seeing each other have been doing the rounds for a while now. The couple was clicked exiting a Diwali party together last year, and ever since the news of their rumoured romance has been the talk of the town. Katrina and Vicky have also been spotted attending several parties, dinners, as well as festival celebrations together and now pictures of Vicky outside Katrina’s residence, have gone viral on social media.

Vicky was spotted with his mask and gloves on as he got out of his car upon reaching Katrina’s residence on Sunday. Dressed casually, the actor looked smart as he went to meet the actress. Check out the pictures below:

Earlier this year, Katrina Kaif was snapped at the screening of Vicky's horror flick 'Bhoot'. The actress was accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif for the preview screening.

Earlier, Vicky was reportedly in a relationship with Harleen Sethi. While Katrina dated Ranbir Kapoor for about six years. The two hit it off after they met on the sets of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani in 2009. Ranbir and Katrina also co-starred in movies like Raajneeti and Jagga Jasoos, which released after their breakup.