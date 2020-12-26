Vicky Kaushal and Brother Sunny Get Snapped at Katrina Kaif's Christmas Bash, See Pics

Katrina Kaif on Friday hosted a Christmas bash for her close friends. The actress invited her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal to the bash. The 'Uri" actor arrived at the party along with his brother Sunny Kaushal.

Apart from Vicky, Sidharth Malhotra was also seen at the party. Sidharth and Katrina worked together in Nitya Mehra's film 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Karan Johar, who is awaiting the release of Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Sooryavanshi', co-produced by him, was also seen at the party. Director Kabir Khan also arrived with his wife Mini Mathur. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also snapped at the bash.

Rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's budding romance have been doing the rounds for a while now. The couple was clicked exiting a Diwali party together last year, and ever since the news of their rumoured romance has been the talk of the town. Katrina and Vicky have also been spotted attending several parties, dinners, as well as festival celebrations together.

Earlier this year, Katrina Kaif was snapped at the screening of Vicky's horror flick 'Bhoot'. The actress was accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif for the preview screening.