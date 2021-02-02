Vicky Kaushal Gets Treated to Indori Samosas and Jalebis By Ardent Fan

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal just realized one of his fans dreams on Tuesday. The actor who is shooting for his upcoming movie with 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar in Madhya Pradesh’s Maheshwar, met one of his dedicated fans at Indore airport today.

Vicky shared the incident through his Instagram post a few hours ago where he posted a picture with a samosa. Captioning the picture, the 32-year-old actor described how he ended up with the samosa in his hand. It was when one of his ardent fans named Harshita, who runs an Instagram fan account of the actor by the name @vickyyismylifeline, arrived at the Indore airport with the samosas and jalebis . Vicky further wrote that he is glad to know that he has a fan who knows that he is perpetually hungry. He also had a message for Harshita’s parents who did not know that their daughter was at the airport to meet Vicky. The actor said, “Aunty Uncle gussa mat karna agar padh lo toh ”. He also mentioned how Indore’s samosas are uniquely special in their own way.

The post has been liked by 4,52,545 Instagram users as netizens commented with their reactions. One of the users commented, “So sweet!”

Meanwhile, the fan who met Vicky has no words to express her experience. Harshita was sharing updates ahead of meeting Vicky on her Instagram fan page. Harshita had shared a picture of a news report that had mentioned that the actor will be arriving at Maheshwar for the shooting of his upcoming movie. The news report prompted Harshita to plan her meeting with the actor. The enthused fan wrote how she was getting ready and could not even sleep the whole night a day before she planned to meet him at the arrival.

After finally delivering the Jalebis and Samosas to the actor whom she claims to be in love with for the past three years Harshita mentioned in her Story that Vicky’s post for her has got her “dead”.