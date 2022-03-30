Vicky Kaushal Gives a Sneak Peek Into Katrina Kaif and His Vacay, Shares This Picture

A couple of days ago Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had jetted off to an unknown location for a short vacation. Now, the URI actor has taken to social media to give a glimpse of the picturesque location where the couple are spending some lovely time. Taking to his Instagram Story section, Vicky Kaushal shared a photo of a beautiful orange sky after sunset with mountains, green trees and water in the background.

Take a look at the photo:

Some days back, the paparazzi had shared a photo of VicKat arriving at the airport hand-in-hand. Katrina was spotted wearing a white graphic tee-shirt with black tights. The leading lady was also clad in a black jacket, complimenting black shoes with fluorescent detailing, and a face mask. Katrina wore her hair in a high ponytail and completed her outfit with sunglasses. Vicky, on the other hand, was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with black jeans and grey sneakers. He was wearing a face mask and carrying a black bag-pack.

Vicky and Katrina were previously seen visiting Farhan Akhtar’s home. They were sighted holding hands as they exited the vehicle and smiled for photographers before entering the residence. Katrina looked stunning in an off-shoulder floral pink and black little dress, while Vicky appeared dapper in a white shirt, jeans, and shoes.

Prior to that, the couple made their first public appearance after their wedding at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash.

The couple got married in December last year, in an intimate ceremony with only a few friends and family members in attendance.

On the work front, both performers have several projects in the works. Vicky is now filming Govinda Mera Naam, Sam Bahadur, and Laxman Utekar’s unnamed movie starring Sara Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Katrina has Merry Christmas, alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Katrina is also working on Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa.

