Vicky Kaushal Gives a Thumbs Up As Paparazzi Asks Him About Ranbir Kapoor's Shamshera, Watch Video

Ranbir Kapoor made his comeback on screen with Shamshera which was released this Friday. The Bollywood actor plays a double role in the film which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Recently, his actor-friend Vicky Kaushal was clicked by the paparazzi as he stepped out after watching the film. When asked about the film by the shutterbugs, Vicky didn’t say much but gave a thumbs up indicating that he liked it. He also made a fantastic gesture with his hand. The actor was seen donning an oversized hoodie with blue jeans.

Meanwhile, Shamshera had a comparatively low opening and trade experts were hoping that the biz would pick up on Saturday and Sunday, given these days are holidays. However, the film showed an insignificant growth on Day 2. The film collected Rs. 10.50 crores on Saturday, just Rs. 25 lakhs more than its opening day collection of Rs 10.25 crores. The total collection of the film now standa at just Rs. 20.75 crores.

News18 Showsha’s review of the film read, “Shamshera doesn’t really have the punch or the thrill that is required to pull off a film of this scale. At 2 hours and 38 minutes, the film feels a little too long, blame it on weak editing. The grand canvas of the film does hold sway in terms of the visual experience, but at the end, this one is all show and shallow in substance. If you are expecting the film to give you a dose of entertainment, you’d be disappointed.”

Meanwhile, talking of Vicky Kaushal, the actor has some interesting projects lined up. He is preparing for Meghna Gulzar’s biopic film Sam Bahadur. Apart from that, he also has Mera Naam Govinda and a film with Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline. The actor will also be seen with Tripti Dimri in a yet untitled film.

