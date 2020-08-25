Vicky Kaushal Goes 'Uff' As He Shares Video of Brother Sunny Flaunting Long Hair

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday shared a video of his brother Sunny Kaushal flaunting long hair. It was the caption that Vicky wrote grabbed attention for its instant impact.

"Uff," went Vicky's caption for the clip.

For added impact, he added Prateek Kuhad's hit song "Kasoor" in the background.

View this post on Instagram उफ़्फ़! @sunsunnykhez A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Aug 24, 2020 at 4:59am PDT

Vicky will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's film, "Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary. He also stars in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming biopic of late Field Marshal Sam Maneskaw, and an untitled film with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Sunny Kaushal said that though he is proud to be known as Vicky Kaushal’s brother, he wants to carve his own space in the film industry. “One should have a very strong urge to create their own identity in society. It doesn’t emerge from the fact that I am called Vicky’s brother. It’s a proud thing for me because this shows how well Vicky has made his mark. But I do have a strong urge to be my own person irrespective of that. It is something you should always have no matter who you are or which field you are in,” he said.