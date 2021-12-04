Vicky Kaushal Is All Smiles As He Leaves Katrina Kaif's House After Midnight Amid Wedding Rumours

The extensive but secret preparations for the upcoming wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are definitely leading to a lot of speculation. From the guest list and venue to what the couple will wear and invites, there are rumours swirling about everything. Amid all this, Vicky Kaushal was spotted at Katrina Kaif’s house on Friday night, adding fuel to the fire.

Dressed in a blue t-shirt, jeans and cap, the actor seemed to be in a happy mood as he greeted paparazzi with ‘namaste’. He even showed the thumbs-up sign. The actor left Katrina’s house around 12:50 am. Apart from Vicky, fashion designer Anaita Shroff also visited Katrina’s house. The actor-turned-designer is quite close to both the actors.

Earlier on Friday morning, Katrina was clicked outside a clinic in Bandra. While she did not interact with the paparazzi, she waved at them while getting into her car.

Sources say guests attending the much-hyped wedding at the Six Senses Fort Barwara located in Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan on December 9 shall be given secret codes to keep the marriage ceremony completely confidential.

According to Vicky Kaushal’s neighbour, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, the wedding is indeed happening. In an interview with a TV channel, ABP News, when asked if wedding preps were on at full swing at Vicky’s residence or not, Krushna Abhishek said, “Haan shaadi ki tyaariyaan chal rahi hai unki lekin bahut andar andar chal rahi hai. Abhi tak bahar nahi ayi hai (Yes, their wedding preps are on in full swing but everything is being done very secretly)." He then goes on to say how Vicky and Katrina look good together and are wonderful human beings.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.