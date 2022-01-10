Vicky Kaushal Grooves to Dhanush’s Rowdy Baby on Sets to Kill Monday Blues: Watch

There is no dearth of fun for Vicky Kaushal even on sets. The actor, who feels his set life is the best life, has posted a behind-the-scenes clip on Instagram to prove the same. On Monday, Vicky shared a preview of his excitement and energy levels while he is on sets, with his fans and followers on the media-sharing platform. The star can be seen breaking into an impromptu jig as the popular Tamil dance track, Rowdy Baby, played in the backdrop. The song from Maari 2 sung by Dhanush features him and Sai Pallavi matching steps to the beats. The clip shared by Vicky has the lights turned on as he dances away with exceeding enthusiasm, dressed in a tank t-shirt and joggers. “What Monday Blues?” asked Vicky in the caption.

Just yesterday, the 33-year-old marked one month of marital bliss with his wife Katrina Kaif. The actor shared a fun photo of the couple, caught on camera in high spirits. Vicky is dressed in a blue kurta and Katrina is looking pretty in a pink lehenga. Both of them look exuberant and lively. “Forever to go!” wrote Vicky in the caption.

This is how Katrina celebrated the special occasion. She posted a mushy post accompanied by a loved-up photo on Instagram. The romantic snapshot shows the couple hugging each other close and smiling. “Happy one month my” wrote Katrina followed by a red heart icon. In reply, Vicky said, “Happy Happy my” adding a red heart.

Others who reacted to the photo were Vicky’s brother, actor Sunny Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Zoya Akhtar, and Mini Mathur.

The couple tied the knot in a private and lavish ceremony in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Currently, the duo is staying in their newly constructed pad in Mumbai. They are neighbours to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

Speaking of movies, Vicky was last seen in biographical drama Sardar Udham, helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Up next, the actor will be seen in another biopic based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He will play the role of the Mahabharata character Ashwatthama in his next collaboration with Uri: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar. Other projects lined up in his kitty include The Great Indian Family, Govinda Naam Mera, and Takht.

