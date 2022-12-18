Vicky Kaushal Grooves to Punjabi Song at Kunal Rawal's Fashion Show; Janhvi Kapoor Cheers for Orry's Ramp Walk

After impressing everyone with his impeccable comic timing in Shashank Khaitan’s latest comedy-thriller Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky Kaushal recently turned showstopper for Kunal Rawal’s Blenders Pride Glassware Fashion Tour, themed on ‘Pride in Celebrating Diversity by Defying Labels’. At the event, Kunal Rawal unveiled a collection that celebrated diversity and inclusivity in modern Indian fashion. The spirit of his aesthetic vision was complemented by the rhythm and groove of Punjabi singer-actor Harrdy Sandhu, who belted out his chartbuster hits like Bijlee Bijlee and Backbone during the show.

However, Vicky stole the show with his killer dance moves as he sashayed down the ramp while flaunting a beige coloured embroidered mirror work sherwani and matching kameez. The Raazi actor also adorned matching accessories to dramatise his look. Vicky took everyone by surprise as broke into an impromptu dance with Kunal Rawal to the iconic Punjabi song ‘Jugni’. Needless to say, his impromptu gesture garnered applause from everyone present there. Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor also shared a video of her best friend Orhan Awatramani aka Orry from the same fashion show. Orry apparently made his ramp walk debut at the show.

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal is a huge fan of Punjabi songs and he often shares videos of himself singing and dancing to the same. In one of the videos that he had posted earlier this week, the actor was seen shaking a leg to ‘Kya Baat Hai’ song from Govinda Naam Mera.

He had written in the caption, “My wife begs me not to put up such videos, but I can’t help it. Hopefully one day she’ll say… “KYAA BAAT HAII!!!”

Vicky’s latest film Govinda Naam Mera revolves around the life of a charming young man Govinda Waghmare who is trying to juggle time between his wife and girlfriend with a pinch of confusion, chaos, and laughter. It also stars Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s biopic of former field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which is titled Sam Bahadur. Besides that, the actor also has untitled movies lined up with Laxman Urekar and Anand Tiwari.

Read all the Latest Movies News here