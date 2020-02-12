Take the pledge to vote

Assembly
Elections
2020
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Vicky Kaushal Had Auditioned for Emraan Hashmi's Role in Ghanchakkar, Reveals Abhishek Banerjee

Vicky Kaushal had reportedly auditioned for the lead role of Ghanchakkar in 2013 which eventually went to Emraan Hashmi.

News18.com

Updated:February 12, 2020, 5:19 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal Had Auditioned for Emraan Hashmi's Role in Ghanchakkar, Reveals Abhishek Banerjee
Vicky Kaushal had reportedly auditioned for the lead role of Ghanchakkar in 2013 which eventually went to Emraan Hashmi.

Abhishek Banerjee is steadily making his way through Bollywood in a variety of roles. The casting director turned actor is lined up for at least two films this year. The Dream Girl actor recently revealed that his days as a casting director brought him into contact with many of today's superstars before their glory days.

Abhishek Banerjee has acted as a casting director for a number of films like No One Killed Jessica, The Dirty Picture, Rock On 2, and even Ghanchakkar.  Speaking to Mumbai Mirror he revealed that one of the actors auditioning for Ghanchakkar's protagonist was none other than Vicky Kaushal.

"When I was an associate, I auditioned him for a part in Ghanchakkar. Everyone was intrigued by him as he was Sham Kaushal's son. I instantly knew that he’d become a star one day. Also, before sharing screen space with Rajkummar, I had tested him for a role in the 2010 film Knock Out, which was eventually played by Apoorva Lakhia."

The role that Kaushal auditioned for eventually went to Emraan Hashmi. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, got his turn as the protagonist in 2015 with Masaan for which he even won an IIFA award.

Abhishek also went on to reveal that he himself had picked Siddhant Chaturvedi for his role in Gully Boy. While he made brief appearances in films and shows since 2006, Abhishek made a breakthrough in 2018 with Stree. Since then he has appeared in two web series and four films, including Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Bala.

Currently, he is gearing up for his roles in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and in Mr. Lele with Varun Dhawan.

