Vicky Kaushal Hides Ring in Brownie Box, Leaves Katrina Kaif Stunned With Romantic Proposal: Report

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been making headlines for their rumoured wedding. Although there isn’t any official confirmation, there is immense curiosity around the reported December wedding. Details about the wedding, from the venue to the trousseau, are already being reported.

It has been rumoured that Vicky and Katrina’s wedding festivities will take place between December 7 and December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, located just 30 minutes away from Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi outfits.

Katrina Kaif Wants to Tie the Knot With Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan for Special Reason: Report

Now, a new report published in India Today, reveals how Vicky popped the big marriage question to Katrina. The Sardar Udham actor reportedly ordered dark chocolate brownies for Katrina. In true filmy style, Vicky then visited Katrina and handed over the box to her just like any other box.

As per the report, Katrina wasn’t obviously aware of what’s inside. She was reportedly left stumped when she opened it to find a note and a ring that said, “Will you marry me?" Katrina’s close friend, on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the proposal and said, “Vicky is a true romantic at heart and totally smitten by Katrina. Even their common friends are a bit shocked at how obsessed these two are with each other. The pandemic and lockdown, in fact, got them closer and made their bond stronger. So when it came to popping the big wedding question, Vicky went all-out in true filmy style."

Additionally, it is being said that Katrina will be taking a long break before her wedding for all the preparations. She is currently busy with the promotions of her film Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty. Once the film releases on November 5, the promotions will be over.

