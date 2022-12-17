Vicky Kaushal Holds Katrina Kaif's Hand, Shows Care Towards Her As They Get Snapped At Airport

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved Bollywood couples. They are often snapped together and never fail to impress all with their adorable chemistry. On Saturday, the duo was snapped arriving at the Mumbai airport. The two actors were seen sporting their casual looks. While Vicky wore a grey t-shirt and layered it with a hoodie of the same colour along with pajamas, Katrina looked simple yet stunning in an all-black look. Both of them also wore goggles and caps to look dapper.

In the video shared on social media by a paparazzi account, Vicky and Katrina were seen holding hands as they arrived at the airport. Vicky was also seen expressing his caring nature towards his ladylove. The video has left netizens completely impressed. Several social media users reacted to it and called Vicky-Katrina ‘adorable’. A number of fans also praised Katrina’s beauty. While one of the fans wrote, “Kudrat ki banai sabse nayab chiz Katrina Kaif", another person shared, “She is god’s most beautiful creation".

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December last year in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan. They recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary when they went for a vacation to an undisclosed location. On their first wedding anniversary, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and dropped an adorable post for the love of his life. He shared three photos – one from their big day and the other two from their holidays. “Time flies… but it flies in the most magical way with you, my love. Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever imagine!” the caption read.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal’s Govinda Naam Mera has now been released and is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. He will be next seen in Meghan Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur along with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

