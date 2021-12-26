Vicky Kaushal Hugs Katrina Kaif Tightly in Adorable 'Meri' Christmas Post, See Pic

It is the first Christmas after their marriage for newlyweds Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif and the former just can’t let go of the latter. In an Instagram post shared by Vicky, he can be seen tightly hugging his new bride as they pose for the camera with a Christmas tree in the background. The actress can be seen wearing a dress with colourful prints whereas the URI actor wears a light blue t-shirt paired with beige pants. The Bollywood couple is all smiles in the adorable photo.

Vicky captioned it as, “Meri Christmas! 🎄❤️"

Meanwhile, Katrina has announced her first film after marriage. The actress resumed work on Friday with Sriram Raghavan’s next. On the occasion of Christmas, she officially announced the project on Instagram.

The film has been titled Merry Christmas and will see Katrina Kaif opposite South star Vijay Sethupathi. Sharing a picture with the team ‘Merry Christmas,’ Katrina wrote, “New Beginnings. BACK ON SET with director #sriramraghavan for Merry Christmas! I’ve always wanted to work with Sriram Sir, He is a master when it comes to narratives that showcase thrillers and it’s an honor to be directed by him. Super excited to be teaming up with @actorvijaysethupathi for this one produced by @rameshtaurani and @sanjayroutraymatchbox."

Vicky Kaushal has already returned to work. He will next be seen in Govinda Naam Mera and Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

Last week, Katrina and Vicky seen arriving at their new abode for the house warming ceremony. The newlyweds were also accompanied by their close family members. They were clicked outside their Juhu apartment by paparazzi, who shared the videos on social media. A Hindu priest was also seen arriving for the ceremony. The couple recently returned from their honeymoon.

