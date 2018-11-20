GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Vicky Kaushal: I Have Stood in Queues for Hours Behind 150 People to Land a Role

Vicky Kaushal talks about his struggling days, his love for acting and working with Karan Johar.

News18.com

Updated:November 20, 2018, 8:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vicky Kaushal: I Have Stood in Queues for Hours Behind 150 People to Land a Role
Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Uri and Takht.
Loading...
Currently basking in the praise for his performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal is a busy man now.

He has just wrapped up shooting for Aditya Dhar’s Uri, which will release in 2019. He will also be seen in an important role in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

However, Vicky didn’t get all the acclaim or the many films without going through his share of struggle. The initial days, when he was trying to make a name as an actor, have been difficult, he told Hindustan Times in a recent interview. “There was a time when I had really knocked on doors to be on the film set, stood in queues for hours behind 150 people to land a role. There were quite a number of rejections, too. So, now I can’t crib when, at times, I have to wait for even three hours to shoot for my scenes,” he said.

He therefore feels privileged every time he signs a film. “For me, being on the film sets is like being in paradise. There’s a kind of satisfaction when I am on the set. That happiness can’t be described in words. I feel privileged to be able to be present on the film set and to keep working,” he added.

Work hasn’t always been too consistent either. “Mid-2016, Raman Raghav 2.0 released and weeks went by when I did not have much to do. I was getting anxious until Love per Square Foot came my way, and then Raazi happened and then it kind of felt better,” he said.

Talking about bagging a role in a Karan Johar film, he said, “Working with Karan Johar is a dream come true for me. Also, I have been craving to be a part of a period film. The world that once existed, always fascinates me. Though Karan will hate me for saying this, I am still saying it on record that when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) released I was in 10th standard and it’s my all-time favourite film.”

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...