English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Vicky Kaushal: I Have Stood in Queues for Hours Behind 150 People to Land a Role
Vicky Kaushal talks about his struggling days, his love for acting and working with Karan Johar.
Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Uri and Takht.
Loading...
Currently basking in the praise for his performance in Anurag Kashyap’s Manmarziyaan, Vicky Kaushal is a busy man now.
He has just wrapped up shooting for Aditya Dhar’s Uri, which will release in 2019. He will also be seen in an important role in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.
However, Vicky didn’t get all the acclaim or the many films without going through his share of struggle. The initial days, when he was trying to make a name as an actor, have been difficult, he told Hindustan Times in a recent interview. “There was a time when I had really knocked on doors to be on the film set, stood in queues for hours behind 150 people to land a role. There were quite a number of rejections, too. So, now I can’t crib when, at times, I have to wait for even three hours to shoot for my scenes,” he said.
He therefore feels privileged every time he signs a film. “For me, being on the film sets is like being in paradise. There’s a kind of satisfaction when I am on the set. That happiness can’t be described in words. I feel privileged to be able to be present on the film set and to keep working,” he added.
Work hasn’t always been too consistent either. “Mid-2016, Raman Raghav 2.0 released and weeks went by when I did not have much to do. I was getting anxious until Love per Square Foot came my way, and then Raazi happened and then it kind of felt better,” he said.
Talking about bagging a role in a Karan Johar film, he said, “Working with Karan Johar is a dream come true for me. Also, I have been craving to be a part of a period film. The world that once existed, always fascinates me. Though Karan will hate me for saying this, I am still saying it on record that when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) released I was in 10th standard and it’s my all-time favourite film.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
He has just wrapped up shooting for Aditya Dhar’s Uri, which will release in 2019. He will also be seen in an important role in Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.
However, Vicky didn’t get all the acclaim or the many films without going through his share of struggle. The initial days, when he was trying to make a name as an actor, have been difficult, he told Hindustan Times in a recent interview. “There was a time when I had really knocked on doors to be on the film set, stood in queues for hours behind 150 people to land a role. There were quite a number of rejections, too. So, now I can’t crib when, at times, I have to wait for even three hours to shoot for my scenes,” he said.
He therefore feels privileged every time he signs a film. “For me, being on the film sets is like being in paradise. There’s a kind of satisfaction when I am on the set. That happiness can’t be described in words. I feel privileged to be able to be present on the film set and to keep working,” he added.
Work hasn’t always been too consistent either. “Mid-2016, Raman Raghav 2.0 released and weeks went by when I did not have much to do. I was getting anxious until Love per Square Foot came my way, and then Raazi happened and then it kind of felt better,” he said.
Talking about bagging a role in a Karan Johar film, he said, “Working with Karan Johar is a dream come true for me. Also, I have been craving to be a part of a period film. The world that once existed, always fascinates me. Though Karan will hate me for saying this, I am still saying it on record that when Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) released I was in 10th standard and it’s my all-time favourite film.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
-
Thursday 08 November , 2018
Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
-
Friday 12 October , 2018
Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Stan Lee: 8 Lesser Known Facts About The Hero Behind The Superheroes
Thursday 08 November , 2018 Thugs Of Hindostan Review: Aamir Khan's Film Disappoints Big Time
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Friday 12 October , 2018 Tumbbad Movie Review: Tale Of Greed, Courage And Prophecies
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Look Happy and Radiant in These Wedding Pictures: See Here
- This Revelation About the 'Eight of Diamonds' Playing Card Has Left Twitterati in Disbelief
- The Big Instagram Purge Begins Against Fake Engagement, But Will You be Impacted by The Changes?
- Subramanian: The Trial, Tribulation & Triumph of Ankit Bawne
- Upcoming 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga to Deliver 25.47 kmpl Mileage, Petrol Rated at 19.34 kmpl
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...