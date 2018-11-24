GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Vicky Kaushal: I Tore my Job Letter to Give my Entire Attention to Acting

Being an engineer, I tore my job letter to give my entire attention to acting. Your backup can be your weakness, and thus to give those 2-3 per cent extra, I dropped my backup, said Vicky Kaushal.

IANS

Updated:November 24, 2018, 4:43 PM IST
A file photo of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.
Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is on a roll with the success of Manmarziyaan and Raazi, urged people to avoid having backup plans in their career.

According to Vicky, one should focus on one plan at a time and give 100 per cent to it.

"Being an engineer, I tore my job letter to give my entire attention to acting. Your backup can be your weakness, and thus to give those 2-3 per cent extra, I dropped my backup.

"Today everybody is giving 100 per cent to everything, but with backup, you will lose the motivation to put in those extra efforts," he said on the show "Sapne Sach Hote Hain" on Tata Sky Acting Adda.

The 30-year-old also asked people to overcome their fear.

Vicky said: "I was an introvert, I used to hate limelight. But you need to face your inhibitions. Face your inferiority complex. Over the years get control over your fear because fear keeps you alive and pushes you to do better."

After wooing the audience with his versatile roles, Vicky will now feature in upcoming films like "Uri" - based on the Uri attack of September 2016, and filmmaker Karan Johar's period drama "Takht".

