Vicky Kaushal: If Uri was a Propaganda Film, I Wouldn't Have Been a Part of It
Uri: The Surgical Strike has so far earned Rs 214.5 crore in India.
Vicky Kaushal in a still from Uri: The Surgical Strike.
With his latest film Uri: The Surgical Strike making over Rs 200 crore at the box office, Vicky Kaushal says he didn’t expect such an overwhelming response.
Talking about the film’s terrific collections, he told Mid-Day, "Just before it was to release, Aditya [Dhar, director] and I were discussing how the entire team has given their all—physically, mentally and emotionally—to the project. Though we were content with our efforts, we didn't expect the audience to go bonkers."
However, with top political guns, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and finance minister Piyush Goyal mouthing its popular dialogue “How’s the Josh”, the film is being slammed for being the ruling party’s mouthpiece ahead of the general election.
But Kaushal says all such speculations are baseless. “Once a film releases, it belongs to the audience—be it the cabinet ministers or the Prime Minister or even sports personalities. So if you have the right to say 'How's the josh?', the same right lies with anybody else.
“We have zero control over it. We are happy that the emotional value of the film is resonating with everyone,” he said.
"We have made the film as a tribute to the Indian Armed Forces. It's not necessary to view everything through the political lens. Also, if it was a propaganda film, I wouldn't have been a part of it," he added.
