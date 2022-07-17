Vicky Kaushal Is 'Pulling Attention' With His Clean-Shaven Look As He Beats The Heat In a Pool

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are currently in Maldives. The couple recently celebrated Tiger 3 actress’ birthday on the island nation and therefore have been sharing several pictures from their vacation on social media. On Sunday, Vicky took to his official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures in which he was seen posing in a pool with his boys gang.

In the clicks, Vicky was seen beating the heat in a pool with his family and friends. In one of the photos, the boys were be seen striking a pose for the lens. In another picture, they all made goofy faces. Vicky Kaushal was also seen laughing his heart out in the pictures as he flaunted his clean-shaven look. Vicky’s brother Sunny Kaushal and Katrina’s brother Laurent Michel can also be spotted in the picture. In the caption, the actor wrote, “Pulling your attention!”

Fans were quick to shower love in the comment section. While one of the fans wrote, “Hotties together!!” another social media user called it ‘picture of the day’.

This new clean-shaven look is for Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. The film is a biopic based on the life of India’s first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. He was also the Indian Army Chief during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Vicky Kaushal had announced the movie in 2019. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in the lead. In June this year, the actor dropped a picture of what looked like the script of the film along with a diary and pen kept on his study. “Here we go… Prep starts!!! #SAMBAHADUR,” the caption read.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal has a number of other movies in his pipeline too. The actor will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera where he will be sharing the screen with Kiata Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. He will also be seen in The Great Indian Family and Laxman Utekar’s untitled next. The latter will see him with Sara Ali Khan.

