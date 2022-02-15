Vicky Kaushal is Well-Behaved but I Bonded With Sara Ali Khan Over Poor Jokes: Sharib Hashmi | Exclusive

After The Family Man, Sharib Hashmi’s popularity skyrocketed, for good reasons, and the actor hasn’t taken a break since then. With several projects in his pipeline, Sharib recently wrapped up the shooting of Laxman Utekar’s yet-untitled film starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal. Talking of the same, he sounded elated when asked about his off-screen bonding with the two stars.

In a candid conversation with News18.com, he said, “I was already Vicky’s fan and enjoyed watching him on screen. Before this, we had met once but through this film, I got a chance to work with him and know him. We know he is a huge star today but has so much respect and love for his co-stars. He is extremely well-mannered and fun to be with."

“Sara, on the other hand, did not behave like a star kid at all. She is ‘Atrangi’ in its true sense. We used to crack bad jokes together. I love cracking PJs, and so does Sara. So that’s how we bonded - over poor jokes," laughed Sharib.

Sharib credits Raj and DK’s The Family Man for his immense popularity now says it was after the second season, he started getting better offers. He said, “After the second season, things really changed and for the better. The kind of offers I’m receiving, the roles I am getting and the recognition I’ve got after the second season is really amazing. And some things still feel unbelievable and oftentimes, I wonder that all these good things are happening to me as well! Things really changed after The Family Man and I hope they only improve as we go further."

The actor was last seen in the web series The Great Indian Murder, which boasted a stellar cast of Richa Chaddha, Pratik Gandhi, Raghubir Yadav, Paoli Dam, Jatin Goswami and Shashank Arora. Sharib says he jumped at the offer as soon as he got to know that Tigmanshu Dhulia will be directing it as he had been a huge admirer of his work. He lovingly referred to him as the Great Indian Director and said, “Working with him was 10 times more amazing than I had imagined it would be. I learned a lot from Tigmanshu sir and had a great time. The Great Indian Murder was directed by the Great Indian Director (laughs). Thanks to the series, I also got to roam a lot of places from Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai to Andamans."

Sharib Hashmi has a series of projects lined up next. He will be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s Dhaakad, Mission Majnu and Sharma Ji Ki Beti.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.