Vicky Kaushal Isn't Having a Lazy Sunday, This 'Sweat it Out' Photo is Proof

Sunday could be a good day for a lot of people to take it easy and laze, but not for Vicky Kaushal. The actor shared a selfie on Sunday morning with the caption “Sweat it out", implying that the actor has been working hard at the gym. The selfie showed a portion of his shirtless body which made it evident that the actor takes his workouts seriously even over the weekends.

Vicky always uses a Punjabi song for his Instagram stories. In this, he embedded the song Fully Loaded by Tegi Pannu and Manni Sandhu. Take a look at the photo:

The Sunday workout session could also be because of the partying and hanging out the newly married actor has been indulging in recently. Over the weekend, he attended Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash with wife Katrina Kaif. On Saturday afternoon, the couple was out for lunch with their respective family members.

