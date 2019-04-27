Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Vicky Kaushal: It's Wonderful to See Indian Films Gain Audiences in China

Vicky Kaushal’s Netflix film Love Per Square Foot was recently screened at the Beijing International Film Festival.

IANS

Updated:April 27, 2019, 9:32 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Vicky Kaushal: It's Wonderful to See Indian Films Gain Audiences in China
Image: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal
Loading...
Actor Vicky Kaushal is glad that his film Love Per Square Foot was showcased at the Beijing International Film Festival 2019, and says it is wonderful to see Indian films gain audiences in China.

"It's wonderful to see Indian films gain audiences in China. Love Per Square Foot is a film that's close to my heart and with its universal theme of the quest for a roof over the head, I'm delighted to hear that it resonated with viewers at the Beijing Film Festival," Vicky said. 

Love Per Square Foot, India's Netflix Original film, was screened at the Beijing International Film Festival, which ran from April 13 to April 20. 

Produced by Anand Tiwari and Amritpal Bindra under their banner Still and Still Media Collective in collaboration with RSVP, the film was showcased under The Belt and Road. The film also marked the directorial debut of Tiwari. It also features Angira Dhar.



Love Per Square Foot is a light-hearted take on the millennial aspirations of two individuals who come together to fulfil their dream of owning a home in the city of Mumbai. 

Tiwari, Co-Founder of Still and Still Media Collective, said, "With Love Per Square Foot, we created a film that was close to reality and we're extremely excited that it got to reach a large audience base with its release in China at the Beijing International Film Festival. Our film left the audiences in good spirits."

Bindra added, "Our aim with this film was to truly provide a heart-warming and a family entertainer. As content creators, we strongly believe in offering distinct narratives and quality content that should not be restricted to borders."

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram