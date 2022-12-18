Vicky-Katrina Fly Economy; SRK-Deepika Colour Argentina vs France FIFA 2022 Finals With Pathaan

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal opted to travel economy instead of first class when they were travelling for a holiday on Saturday. News18 Showsha has got our hands on an exclusive video showing the love birds on board a flight from Mumbai bound for New Delhi. The actors were seen making their way to their seats without grabbing unnecessary attention. For the unversed, Vicky and Katrina were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday, leaving for what appeared to be their Christmas vacation.

Watch Video: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Ditch First Class To Travel Economy From Mumbai To Delhi | Exclusive Video

Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday morning appeared to take a dig at nepotism remarks that his son, actor Abhishek Bachchan, is often subjected to. Quote retweeting Kookie Gulati’s post in which the director-writer congratulated Abhishek on Jaipur Pink Panthers winning the Pro Kabaddi League championship title, Amitabh wrote: “Never did you let your determination stray; You bore the brunt of bias thought, And quietly brought all of them to naught!!! You are a CHAMPION Abhishek! And you will remain a CHAMPION always…"

Joining the legion of White Lotus fans, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram to praise the second season of the acclaimed and popular series. The last episode aired on December 11. Kareena called this season ‘genius’ and made a special request to her director-friend Zoya Akhtar. Impressed with the highly popular show, the Laal Singh Chadha actor took to her Instagram story to share her views. She wrote, “White Lotus Season 2 – One word – Genius.” She then followed it up writing, “We can do this too… Zoya Akhtar @zoieakhtar Are you listening?”

However, the hottest news of the day is the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals. Although all eyes are on Argentina and France, who are competing for the trophy, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also had everyone’s attention. Shah Rukh Khan joined legendary footballer Wayne Rooney to discuss all things football and Pathaan. During the chat, SRK told Rooney that his character in Pathaan is based on the ace footballer, adding that he came to the FIFA 2022 finals to just ‘sit next to Rooney’. Speaking about Pathaan, the superstar also revealed that he always wanted to star in an out-and-out action film and he finally got a chance to do it with Pathaan. After the legendary footballer and the superstar spoke about the game and movie, Shah Rukh Khan taught Rooney his signature arm pose.

Meanwhile, SRK’s Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone unveiled the golden trophy. In pictures and videos surfacing from the match in Qatar, Deepika was seen in a glamourous avatar as she unveiled the trophy. Deepika was joined by legendary Spanish footballer Iker Casillas at the unveiling ceremony. For the special moment, Deepika opted for a white shirt topped with a golden brown jacket. She appeared to be wearing a black skirt underneath it. She tied her hair back into a bun for a sleek look.

