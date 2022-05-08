Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif Post Photos with Both Their Moms on First Mother's Day Post Wedding

The world is celebrating Mother’s Day today i.e on May 8. On this special day, several Bollywood stars took to social media and penned heartwarming notes for their moms, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are no different.

Bollywood’s one of the most loved couples is celebrating their first mother’s day after their marriage and so how can they forget to send love to both their mothers on this special day. Vicky and Katrina took to their respective social media handles and dropped pictures with both their moms. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures from his wedding festivities. While in the first picture he can be seen dancing with his mother, in another, Vicky and Katrina can be seen taking blessings of the latter’s mother.

On the other hand, Katrina too shared two adorable pictures with both her moms. In the first click, she can be seen standing in, what looks like a field, along with her mother Suzanne Turquotte. While she wore a white outfit with orange print on it, her mother looked prettiest in blue attire. In the second picture, Katrina can be seen sitting on a couch with Vicky and his mother. “Happy Mother’s Day," she wrote.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a number of movies in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Sam Bahadur which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He has also been working on Govinda Naam Mera. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Apart from these, Vicky has The Immortal Ashwatthama in his pipeline. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Merry Christmas Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

