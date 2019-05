Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to Work Together in Ronnie Screwvala's Next?

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif got tongues wagging when the latter appeared on Koffee With Karan and said that she wants to work with the Uri actor because she thinks they'll look good together on the screen.Reportedly, the two will unite for Ronnie Screwvala's love story which is said to be based on real life events. "Katrina and Vicky are in talks with Ronnie for an intense love story, possibly inspired from real life and something along the lines of Kedarnath, which was again a big hit at the Box-office," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.The report mentioned that the two actors share good chemistry and they looked pretty comfortable with each other when they appeared on Film Companion’s show Tape Cast."While there has been talk of both being more than just good friends, it will be interesting to see if that chemistry can translate into something more sizzling on-screen too in a film. It’s all very hush-hush at the moment as the modalities, including dates, money and roles, first need to be worked out," the source added.On the work front, Vicky Kaushal started 2019 on a positive note with Uri: The Surgial Strike and is currently shooting for Sardar Udham Singh biopic in Russia. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif has been roped in as the lead actress in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. She will next be seen in Bharat as Kumud Raina opposite Salman Khan.Follow @news18movies for more