Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Twin In Yellow As They Visit Arpita and Ayush Sharma's House For Ganapati Darshan; Pics

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are one of Bollywood’s favourite couples. Ever since the two actors tied the knot, they never shy away from expressing love for each other. They are often spotted together, leaving all their fans in complete awe. Once again, Vicky and Katrina are winning hearts as they were snapped by paparazzi outside Arpita and Ayush Sharma’s house in Mumbai.

The couple visited Arpita and Ayush’s residence to take part in their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations where they posed for the paparazzi. The two were seen twinning in yellow and had smiles on their faces. Katrina wore a yellow sharara suit and kept her look absolutely simple. She accessorised her outfit with silver jhumkas and kept her make-up minimal. On the other hand, Vicky looked dapper in a yellow kurta.

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot in December 2021 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Rajasthan which was attended only by their families and closest friends.

