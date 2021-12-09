Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif Wedding: 5 Celeb Couples With Big Age Differences

Despite the reports and rumours, fans are waiting for an official confirmation from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif for their wedding. As per the reports, the duo will exchange their wedding vows today, December 9 at Six Senses Fort in Barwara, Sawai Madhopur, and the tinsel town is buzzing with excitement. Did you know Katrina and Vicky have an age gap of five years? Well, the two have successfully shattered age-related stereotypes. But Vicky-Katrina are not the first ones to do it. In the past, there have been many actors who have shattered taboos around age gaps.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas-Nick Jonas

Bollywood actor and international icon, Priyanka Chopra, 37, married American actor and singer Nick Jonas, 27, in 2018. The couple has a 10-year age difference and it has been pointed out quite a million times on social media. But Priyanka and Nick are unaffected by such trolls.

Malaika Arora- Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora, 48, is dating actor Arjun Kapoor, 36, who is the son of director-profucer Boney Kapoor. The couple, who never resists from social media PDA, share a 12-year age difference.

Urmila Matondkar -Mohsin Akhtar

Urmila Matondkar has ruled the silver screen at one point, and then she was away from the spotlight for a long time. One fine day, she sent shockwaves across the nation when news of her marriage surfaced. Urmila tied the knot with Kashmiri businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar Mir who is 10 years younger than her.

Sushmita Sen -Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen and her boyfriend Rohman Shawl have an age gap of 15 years. Sushmita, 46, met Rohman, 31, on Instagram. Their love story started when she connected with Rohman after spotting a message from him in her DMs. Sushmita and Rohman started dating a few years back and some time in 2018, they made their relationship Instagram official.

Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu

Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan’s love story is one of a kind and it will remind you of fairy tales, with happy ending. Kunal is five years younger than his wife, Soha. Love sparked between the two in 2009, while they were working together in the movie, Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge.

