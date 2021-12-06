Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif Wedding: When 'Uri' Actor Spoke About Woman He Wanted to Marry

Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, during an appearance on Into The Wild With Bear Grylls in November, described his ideal wife as someone who would make him “feel at home all the time". His comment came amid rumours of his impending wedding with Katrina Kaif. The couple is all set to tie the knot on December 9 in Rajasthan.

When Bear Grylls asked Vicky if he ever wanted to get married, the actor replied, “I would love to, at some point.” Vicky also went on to describe the kind of girl he would like to have as his wife. “Whoever makes you feel at home all the time, you just know that connect. Also, where there is that understanding where you love each other for your plus and minuses both and we make each other a better version of each other,” the Uri actor said.

Meanwhile, Katrina was spotted outside Vicky’s residence on Sunday along with her family, including her mother and brother. Dressed in a white saree, the actress looked stunning as she smiled for the cameras. As per reports, she was at Vicky’s place for some pre-wedding ceremonies.

Vicky and Katrina have managed to keep the preparations for their wedding under wraps. Though they are yet to confirm anything from their end, according to the latest reports, the Katrina-Vicky wedding will happen on December 9 in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district.

Sawai Madhopur’s district administration also held a meeting on Friday morning to discuss the law and order arrangements ahead of the high-profile wedding. The officials discussed crowd-controlling measures and other security arrangements for the celebrities.

In a chat with ABP, actor-comedian Krushna Abhishek, who is Vicky’s neighbour, said that the wedding preparations are taking place in a hush-hush way. “Vicky is my neighbour so I can congrats him in the lift (laughs). The wedding preparations are happening but in a hush-hush way, they haven’t shared it yet. Vicky is also a wonderful guy, they make a good pair. Both of them are nice people. I am not being political, I actually know them so I wish them good luck,” shared Krushna.

The high-profile wedding will be attended by the likes of Varun Dhawan, Rohit Shetty, Natasha Dalal, Shashank Khaitan and other big names.

