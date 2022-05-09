Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's New York Vacation Pics Will Make You Fall In Love With Them All Over Again

Ever since Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in December last year, they have been ruling hearts. Their Instagram account is flooded with love-filled pictures with each other, which is a treat for fans. Currently, the two actors are enjoying some time together as they are vacationing in New York.

On Monday, Vicky took to his official Instagram account a dropped a picture with Katrina Kaif from their holiday. In the click, the two can be seen walking crossing a road as Vicky puts his arm on Katrina’s shoulder. He wore a denim hoodie over a white t-shirt and paired it with blue denim. Katrina, on the other hand, can be seen walking in a woolen jacket paired with blue jeans. Dropping the picture, Vicky wrote, “Sugar rush". Fans and friends were quick to shower love and flooded the comment section with red heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Meanwhile, Katrina too shared three pictures from their vacation on her social media handle. In the first click, Katrina can be seen looking at the camera as she poses in a green shirt. In another picture, she can be seen sitting alongside her husband Vicky Kaushal. The third picture is that of a pancake, which probably the couple is enjoying during their breakfast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has a number of movies in his pipeline. The actor will be seen in Sam Bahadur which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. He has also been working on Govinda Naam Mera. The film stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Apart from these, Vicky has The Immortal Ashwatthama in his pipeline. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will be seen in Merry Christmas Vijay Sethupathi, Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

