Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor Mourn the Damage After Fire at Notre-Dame de Paris
People from all over the world have been mourning the damage that the historical Paris monument Notre-Dame Cathedral faced after a massive fire.
Smoke billows from the Notre Dame Cathedral after a fire broke out, in Paris, France, April 15, 2019. REUTERS/Julie Carriat TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Within no time, social media was abuzz with pictures and videos showing flames and huge clouds of grey smoke fluttering into the sky above the roof of the gothic cathedral, one the most visited historic monuments in Europe.
The cause of the fire is not confirmed yet. However, people from all over the world have been mourning the damage and tragedy. Lust Stories actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani took to their Instagram stories to post a picture of them at the iconic monument.
Re-tweeting a video of the gutted structure Raveena Tandon wrote on Twitter, "Omg . Terrible . Terrible. This is a horrible loss to history and ancient heritage." (sic)
Omg . Terrible . Terrible . This is a horrible loss to history and ancient heritage. https://t.co/E2HPc6OgkO— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 15, 2019
Praying for its restoration, Boman Irani wrote, "The Notre Dame tragedy is hard to watch. The people of France must be devastated. We hope and pray that its restoration will serve to heal."
The Notre Dame tragedy is hard to watch. The people of France must be devastated. We hope and pray that its restoration will serve to heal.#NotreDame #Fire#NotreDameCathedral— Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 16, 2019
Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia also mourned the tragic incident.
This is a world tragedy #NorteDame -I have no words to express my sadness. To every Notre Dame lover - am so so sorry. pic.twitter.com/FcCQaN6qhI— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 15, 2019
View this post on Instagram
She’s been around for over 800 years not just as a testament of our history but also place for many that found their peace, hope and faith in. This iconic monument is an inspiration to artists across the globe and it’s really sad to know that humanity has lost #NotreDame today.
This is just heartbreaking, #NotreDame #paris pic.twitter.com/eELlUsE4Jr— Karan Tacker (@karantacker) April 16, 2019
Devastated on seeing the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral.. a piece of history turn to ashes.. Our hearts are with the people of France ❤— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 16, 2019
Shocked & saddened to see the iconic #NotreDame on fire, like millions of people all over the world I hv so many fond memories of visiting the cathedral #Paris pic.twitter.com/IUUKNdatfl— Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) April 16, 2019
#NotreDame Heartbreaking! 😔😔😔😔🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 #NotreDameFire #Paris pic.twitter.com/5UPT41okME— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 15, 2019
The fire is said to have taken place at a time when renovations were being carried out at the iconic theatre. The cathedral is one of the most historic landmarks in Paris and is also one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world.
The spire of the landmark structure was collapsed, however, the main structure of Notre-Dame Cathedral was saved after hours of fire-fighting to put out the fire, the city's top fire official informed late Monday.
