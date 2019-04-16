Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor Mourn the Damage After Fire at Notre-Dame de Paris

Omg . Terrible . Terrible . This is a horrible loss to history and ancient heritage. https://t.co/E2HPc6OgkO — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) April 15, 2019

The Notre Dame tragedy is hard to watch. The people of France must be devastated. We hope and pray that its restoration will serve to heal.#NotreDame #Fire#NotreDameCathedral — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) April 16, 2019

This is a world tragedy #NorteDame -I have no words to express my sadness. To every Notre Dame lover - am so so sorry. pic.twitter.com/FcCQaN6qhI — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) April 15, 2019

Devastated on seeing the fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral.. a piece of history turn to ashes.. Our hearts are with the people of France ❤ — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 16, 2019

Shocked & saddened to see the iconic #NotreDame on fire, like millions of people all over the world I hv so many fond memories of visiting the cathedral #Paris pic.twitter.com/IUUKNdatfl — Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat) April 16, 2019

A fire broke out at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday afternoon. The massive fire swept through the famed theatre, causing a spire to collapse and threatening to destroy the entire masterpiece and its precious artworks.Within no time, social media was abuzz with pictures and videos showing flames and huge clouds of grey smoke fluttering into the sky above the roof of the gothic cathedral, one the most visited historic monuments in Europe.The cause of the fire is not confirmed yet. However, people from all over the world have been mourning the damage and tragedy. Lust Stories actors Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani took to their Instagram stories to post a picture of them at the iconic monument.Tamannaah Bhatia also mourned the tragic incident.The fire is said to have taken place at a time when renovations were being carried out at the iconic theatre. The cathedral is one of the most historic landmarks in Paris and is also one of the most popular tourist attractions in the world.The spire of the landmark structure was collapsed, however, the main structure of Notre-Dame Cathedral was saved after hours of fire-fighting to put out the fire, the city's top fire official informed late Monday.