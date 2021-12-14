Vicky Kaushal Kisses Katrina Kaif on Forehead in Stunning Pics from Pre-wedding Photoshoot

Katrina Kaif’s wedding ceremony was no less than a dreamy affair. The Bollywood star tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal at the Six Senses Fort Barwara, located 120 km from Jaipur, Rajasthan. The newlyweds have been actively sharing photos from their wedding ceremony on social media. On Tuesday, Katrina and Vicky shared a series of pictures from their wedding photoshoot.

In the pictures, Vicky can be seen kissing Katrina Kaif on her forehead as she gracefully poses in a stunning saree designed by Sabyasachi. Sabyasachi conceptualised and created a vintage-inspired couture saree with a trailing veil for Katrina. The groom is wearing a Bangalore silk embroidered sherwani and matching churidar with Sabyasachi gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons and custom-made juttis.

Katrina and Vicky shared photos from the Jaimala and wedding rituals first, followed by pics from the Haldi and Mehendi ceremonies. Take a look:

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, had been dating for about two years. While the arrangements and guest list for the wedding were closely guarded, close friends and colleagues of the couple, including Katrina’s frequent collaborator filmmaker Kabir Khan, his actor wife Mini Mathur, director Vijay Krishna Achara of Dhoom 3 and Thugs of Hindostan fame, actor couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are among those who attended the wedding.

